Wine festivals, foodie events, and fall celebrations are finally returning to Colorado after many pandemic-related cancelations last year. Here's a look at nine food and drink festivals taking place around the state this summer and fall that are worth checking out.
Editor's Note: Dates and times subject to change without notice. Please check with each individual festival prior to planning your summer and fall travels.
1. The Little Nell Culinary Fest: Thursday, June 17– Sunday, June 2, 2021
The highly anticipated Little Nell Culinary Fest kicks off the weekend of June 17-20 in Aspen, featuring world-class chefs Relais & Châteaux with wine pairings and service from expert sommeliers.
2. Telluride Wine Festival: Thursday, June 24–Sunday, June 27, 2021
Get ready for an iconic weekend of wine tastings, delicious foods, and cooking seminars at the 40th Annual Telluride Wine Festival. Nestled in Telluride, the wine festival offers the chance to explore the mountain town's exceptional beauty.
3. Vail Craft Beer Classic: Friday, June 25–Saturday, June 26, 201
The Vail Craft Beer Classic offers tastings of hundreds of beers around the state including crisp ales, fruity lagers, creamy stouts, and IPAs with plenty of hops. Tickets are limited. Sales benefit the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Palisade Peach Festival: Thursday, August 19–Saturday, August 21, 2021
Experience the sweet taste of summer at the Palisade Peach Festival featuring plenty of peachy things including food vendors, peach-eating contest, orchard tours. There's also a farmers’ market and cooking demos will take place. Also find activities for kids.
4. Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival: Saturday, August 28–Sunday, August 29, 2021
Calling all wine lovers! The Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival is set to return in 2021 with live music, food trucks, local vendors, and plenty Colorado wines, meads, and spirits.
5. Food & Wine Classic in Aspen: Friday, September 10–Sunday, September 12, 2021
Sample wine and spirits this fall at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. While tickets for the festival are already sold out this year, those interested in attending can be added to a waitlist.
6. Breckenridge Wine Classic: Thursday, September 16–Saturday, September 18, 2021
What's better than sipping wine in the mountains? Find food and drinks from more than 100 wineries, breweries, distilleries, and local restaurants at the Vail Wine Classic’s sister festival in Breckenridge.
7. Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade: Saturday, September 18–Sunday, September 1, 2021
Venture to the mountain town of Palisade for the 30th anniversary of the Colorado Mountain Winefest. Enjoy live music, endless wine tastings, chef demonstrations, seminars, and even a grape stomp. A shuttle will also run from Grand Junction to Palisade.
8. Steamboat Food & Wine Festival: Thursday, September 23–Sunday, September 26, 2021
The mountains of Steamboat Springs are calling on all lovers of wine and food. Come hungry and delight your taste buds with curated dinners, wine and spirit tastings, seminars, and demos at the Steamboat Food & Wine Festival this fall.
9. Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival: Friday, September 24–Sunday, September 26, 2021
Heat things up this fall at the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival featuring live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, chilies, and a chili and salsa showdown. The annual harvest is held downtown along Union Avenue, attracting pepper lovers from around the state.
