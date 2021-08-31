Celebrate the 2021 fall season in Colorado by picking your share of pumpkins, adventuring through a corn maze, and enjoying scenic hay rides around the state. Here are nine pumpkin patches to explore in Colorado this year.
1. Colorado Pumpkin Patch (September 18th-October 31st)
Seeking fall fun? Look no further than the Colorado Pumpkin Patch held at 18065 Saddlewood Road in Monument from September 18th to October 31st, 2021. Guests can enjoy a variety of fall activities on the 41-acre farm including outdoor games, duck races, tractor hayrides, laser tag, human foosball, a straw maze, pony rides, bounce pillow, tube swings, slides, and more. Face painting is available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There's also a petting area with sheep, chickens, duck, turkey, goose, faux milking cows, and more. Find more details here.
2. Anderson Farms (September 22nd-October 31st) need to check updates
Location: Erie
Calling all autumn lovers! Get your fall fix at Anderson Farms from September 22nd to October 31st, 2021 at 6728 County Road 3-1/4 in Erie. Fall-related activities include gem mining, combine slides, a tire mountain, corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, farm animals, and more. The farm also offers henna, glitter, and airbrush tattoos. Find all the details here.
3. Studt's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze (October 1st-31st)
Location: Grand Junction
Fall adventure awaits at Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this October located at 21 ½ and I ½ Road in Grand Junction. From horse drawn hayrides to a hay mountain with slides for kids and pumpkin picking (including special white and green varieties), there's plenty of fun to be had! Find all the details here.
4. Long Neck Pumpkin Farm (September 24th-October 31st)
Location: Colorado Springs
The Long Neck Pumpkin Farm will be opening up for the 2021 fall season by reservation only. The farm is located at 7595 California Drive in Colorado Springs. Autumn-themed festivities include hayrides, a hay bale slide, duck races, corn boxes, bowling, tractor swings, pumpkin tic tac toe, checkers, pumpkin picking, and plenty of adorable farm animals for petting. Get all the details here.
5. Cottonwood Farm (September 25th-October 31st)
Location: Lafayette
Gear up for the autumn season with pumpkin and squash picking, a four-mile corn maze, and plenty of family-friendly fall fun to be discovered at Cottonwood Farms Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkin patch is open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM from September 25th through October 31st, 2021. It is located at 10600 Isabelle Road in Lafayette. Masks and social distancing are required. For more details, click here.
6. Fritzler Farm Park (September 19th-October 31st)
Location: La Salle
Nothing feels more like fall than Fritzler Farm Park. Pick your own pumpkin from September 19th through October 31st at 20861 County Road 33 in LaSalle. Guests can explore more than 25 fall-themed attractions including pedal go-carts, barrel train, beer garden, pumpkin cannons, and a variety of delicious foods. Get all the details here
7. Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farm (Select Dates, September 17th-October 31st)
Location: Denver
Experience your favorite season at Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from September 18th through October 31st. The farm is located at 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road in Littleton. From losing yourself in a 7-acre corn maze to picking the perfectly plump pumpkin in the 10-acre patch, there's plenty of fun for all ages. For more details, click here.
8. Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm (September 25th-October 31st)
Location: Parker
Immerse yourself in a fall wonderland at the Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm located at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker. The farm will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM, Thursday through Sunday, now through Halloween. Enjoy a variety of outdoor activities including a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, climbing wall, tractor-pulled hayrides, giant Jenga, and much more for the perfect fall adventure. Tickets are $16. More details here.
9. Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival (Two weekends in October)
Location: Salida
Explore the Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival kicking off at Hutchinson Historic Homestead for two weekends in October including the 8th-10th and 15th-17th. The patch offers crafts, animals, wagon rides, and more. Each child will also get a free pumpkin while supplies last. More details here.
GEAR UP FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE: Use code OTC20 for 20% off the OutThere Colorado online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.