A crash involving nine semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol.
I-70 was closed between E-470, which is 3 miles west of Watkins, and the Kansas border, roughly 10 miles west of Burlington at about 2 PM.
No serious injuries have been reported at this time. This may change, as vehicles seem to have experienced heavy damage, including one car that was photographed being smashed on its entire passenger side.
As of Thursday morning, a closure between Watkins and Limon on eastbound I-70 was in place. Roads in this region remain icy and snowpacked.
