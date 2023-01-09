license plate

 

 Photo courtesy of the Colorado Disability Funding Committee

Some Coloradans got creative with their personalized license plates in 2022, but according to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, over 140 personalized license plate requests were rejected for being "lewd, crude or rude". 

"We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradans take in picking their personalized plate. While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in a news release. 

The Colorado DMV determines "offensiveness" using an automatic processing system that identifies offensive words and terms. 

Here are some that they couldn't let slide: 

  • HIUGLY 
  • INVALID
  • AYFKM (an acronym for 'are you f-ing kidding me)
  • BACKTFU (meaning 'back the f up)
  • AZZHOLE
  • SOBERAF
  • LFGM (an acronym for Let's f-ing go Mets)
  • BULL
  • BROSITA

The full list of rejected license plates can be found here

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Bull?

