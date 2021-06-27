A June storm is bringing wintery weather to Colorado's high mountains, including Pikes Peak, according to the National Weather Service.
Accumulating snow is expected Sunday through Thursday, bringing about nine inches through the week on Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs. As of 11:55 a.m. Sunday, the day the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb took place, the temperature at the 14,115-foot summit was 30 degrees.
Good morning Fans and Racers, thank you for joining us for the 99th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by @GranTurismo live from Devils Playground!— Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (@PPIHC) June 27, 2021
RELATED: Heavy snow could blanket Pikes Peak summit for start of Hill Climb
Snow showers bringing up to an inch in accumulation are likely after 3 p.m. Sunday with a daily high temperature of 31 degrees on Pikes Peak, the weather service reports. Up to two inches of snow is likely overnight. Two to four inches of snow is forecast Monday with another two inches expected overnight on the mountain.
Less than 0.5-inches is expected each day Tuesday through Saturday as temperatures slightly rise on Pikes Peak, bringing chances for rain and snow mixed showers, the weather service said.
Overnight lows range in the forecast for Pikes Peak 33 degrees to 38 degrees through the week.
The Sangre de Cristo range in southern Colorado is also forecast to see light snow in areas above 12,000 feet in elevation overnight Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast across southern Colorado through late Sunday. Thunderstorms are most likely Sunday afternoon over the mountains, which could produce lightning and heavy rainfall. Elevated flash flooding is likely in burn scars area Sunday afternoon.
One to four inches of snow are forecast in the Sangre de Cristo range in elevations above 12,000 feet, the weather service reports.
Tuesday is forecast for widely scattered showers and storms over the mountains, along the Interstate 25 corridor, Raton Mesa, San Luis Valley, and eastern plains in Colorado.
Risks of flash floods remain high for the Spring burn scar as the highest rainfall totals are forecast over the southern Sangre de Cristo mountains.
Light snow is possible again Monday and Tuesday for the highest peaks where an additional one to three inches of snow is likely.
Check with the National Weather Service for updated weather forecasts. For road conditions and closures, visit Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.