Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday.

One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.

See two lists of high wind speeds that took place around Colorado below:

The strong winds in Colorado created hazardous conditions in the San Luis Valley on Wednesday, limiting visibility to between a quarter-mile to a mile.

Wind gusts of 55 miles per hours also produced blowing dust that could be seen on radar along the eastern portion of I-70.

On Thursday night and through the weekend, frigid temperatures are expected in Colorado. Some areas could see temperatures in the single-digits and it may get even colder in high-mountain areas.

Following along with the forecast and alerts related to the upcoming temperature drop on the National Weather Service website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

