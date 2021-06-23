An eighty-six year-old man had to be rescued Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while hiking with his adult daughter in Colorado.
At about 12:00 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center was notified of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on the Doudy Draw Trail near Boulder.
The hiker was successfully extricated from the trail and was provided litter evacuation. Mountain View Fire Protection District provided medical care and transported the man to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The rescue lasted approximately one hour.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
Doudy Draw Trail is a 4.4-mile out-and-back trail located near downtown Boulder.
Thanks goes out to the responding agencies, including Mountain View Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Editor’s Note: Be prepared for emergencies on the trails. Check the weather forecast and be prepared. Always tell someone where you're hiking and the time you plan to return.
