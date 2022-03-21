UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles.
According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with a widespread snowstorm expected to continue in Colorado through Tuesday.
The 86-mile closure stretches from the town of Limon to the Kansas border, specifically from mile marker 363 to mile marker 449.
Multiple crashes have occurred on this road today amid poor conditions.
Images from the area show whiteout conditions, with blowing snow resulting in extremely limited visibility. Wind speeds are currently gusting up to 50 miles per hour east of the I-25 corridor. Snow is expected to keep falling along the Eastern Plains into the evening.
Read more about this snowstorm, expected to drop up to 24 inches of snow in some parts of the state, here.
Find updates about this closure on the CDOT travel map.
