A warmer weekend is around the corner, but most Coloradans woke up to frigid temperatures on Friday morning – in at least one case, a record-breaking chill.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature hit negative 24 degrees in Alamosa on February 17, breaking a daily low temperature record of negative 18 that stood since 1939.

Located in the San Luis Valley, this part of the state is no stranger to cold temperatures, with large mountains working to trap cold air.

