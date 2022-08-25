On Wednesday at about 5 PM, an 82-year-old woman was reported missing by friends after she failed to return from a mushroom-hunting adventure in the area of popular Front Range destination Brainard Lake Recreation Area.
The woman had left with friends for a mushroom hunt on Gateway Trail, ultimately getting off route and lost at some point. She was found by search and rescue teams roughly one-third of a mile from the trail at about 1 PM the following day.
According to search and rescue, the woman was in remarkably good health by the time she was located, despite low nighttime temperatures and heavy rain that arrived in the area late afternoon. She was able to walk to the trail and trailhead on her own, accompanied by rescuers.
This isn't the first time a mushroom hunter has prompted a search and rescue response this year, with the activity of foraging often luring people off trail. Staying the trail is crucial for your own safety and to prevent getting lost, something that can put search and rescue crews at risk. Mushroom hunters that may be in an area where no trail exists or those that choose to leave the trail should bring some sort of GPS emergency beacon with them, like the Garmin inReach, that can help them retrace their route or call for help, if needed.
The following agencies assisted with the search: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Grand County Search and Rescue, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Alpine Rescue Team, Boulder Emergency Squad, Indian Peaks Fire Protection District, Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States, and American Medical Response.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
