The National Weather Service (NWS) reported an 82 degree temperature difference between Granby and Boulder early Saturday morning.
At around 5:30 AM it was 50 degrees in Boulder, while its neighbor to the northwest, Granby, was measured an astounding negative 32 degrees.
This is especially impressive, considering the two towns are only 34 miles away from each other.
"It's an example of microclimates in a nutshell. Why such warmer temps on the west side of Boulder? Wind. Breezy conditions help to mix down warmer air aloft to the surface," the service said in a tweet.
"As an example, let's zoom into Granby. Notice 3 stations in town (this may not include many home weather stations that can often be less reliable or have siting issues). How can that one station be so much warmer? The answer: it sits on a mesa, ~300 FT higher than the other two, which are both located along the valley bottom close to streams/creeks. Cold, dense air sinks and pools into the lower elevations, and a 15 F temperature difference is 100% within reason," the service later said in Facebook in reference to the map below.
(2) comments
Please. That’s not a 82 degree temperature difference. Subtract, not add!!!
It was a bit confusing, but the temp reported in Granby was -32. If that was accurate, it would be an 82 degree difference.
