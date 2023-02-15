According to the National Weather Service, an 81-year old snowfall record has fallen in Colorado, set in 1942.
On Valentine's Day, the City of Colorado Springs recorded 4.2 inches of new snow over a 24-hour period. This broke a previous Valentine's Day snowfall record for the city of 3.3 inches, set just over eight decades ago.
To put that in perspective, this is when the Japanese invasion of Sumatra began during World War II, it's when former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg was born, and it's when 'Blues in the Night' by Woody Herman topped the Billboard Singles Chart.
More snow is expected to land in Colorado Springs on February 15 – in the range of three to four inches (with 18 more inches possible elsewhere).
Meanwhile, Pueblo has already broken a daily snowfall record that was set in 1965 on February 15, with 4 inches of new snow as of 6:30 AM, topping a previous record of 2.8 inches. Snow is still falling, so this record will be topped by an even larger margin.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.