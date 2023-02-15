Fresh snow at the Garden Photo Credit: pilgrims49 (iStock).

Photo Credit: pilgrims49 (iStock).

 pilgrims49

According to the National Weather Service, an 81-year old snowfall record has fallen in Colorado, set in 1942.

On Valentine's Day, the City of Colorado Springs recorded 4.2 inches of new snow over a 24-hour period. This broke a previous Valentine's Day snowfall record for the city of 3.3 inches, set just over eight decades ago.

To put that in perspective, this is when the Japanese invasion of Sumatra began during World War II, it's when former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg was born, and it's when 'Blues in the Night' by Woody Herman topped the Billboard Singles Chart.

More snow is expected to land in Colorado Springs on February 15 – in the range of three to four inches (with 18 more inches possible elsewhere).

Meanwhile, Pueblo has already broken a daily snowfall record that was set in 1965 on February 15, with 4 inches of new snow as of 6:30 AM, topping a previous record of 2.8 inches. Snow is still falling, so this record will be topped by an even larger margin.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.