As a big storm sets up to hit Colorado from Wednesday into Friday, the National Weather Service says much of the state will likely see flakes.
While the mountainous region of Colorado is projected to see much deeper totals, with some spots expected to see two or more feet of accumulation, snowfall will likely extend into the Front Range and much of the Eastern Plains.
The totals expected to be seen in lower elevation areas of the state are starkly different than bigger totals anticipated in the mountains.
In the most likely scenario, Denver will see one to two inches, as will Boulder, Estes Park, Fort Collins, and Castle Rock. Colorado Springs will likely see snowfall, but to the tune of less than an inch. Even Fairplay, known for its close proximity to several notable mountains, is projected to see snow in the lower range of one to two inches. Up to three inches could fall in the northeastern plain region, with that snow trickling off looking south.
With close attention to the National Weather Service forecasting map, some spots of intensely high projected snowfall can be seen in the mountains southwest of Aspen. A couple grayish-maroon dots indicate that snowfall in this area could be in the three-to-four foot range.
See the most likely scenario for this storm on the map below:
Should this storm hit harder, deeper snow totals could be seen over a more widespread area. It would still be unlikely for most of the Front Range and Eastern Plains region to see more than three inches, but in this scenario, the entire state would see some level of snow.
In the high end amount forecast, snow in the three to four foot range could fall in the mountains north of Glenwood Springs and the mountains north of Steamboat, as well as the mountains southwest of Aspen.
See this projection below:
Strong winds are expected to accompany the snow as this storm moves through, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing multiple 'winter weather alerts' for the state's mountainous regions. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour may drop windchills to 20 degree below zero, capable of causing frostbite in a matter of minutes. Snow is expected to impact travel.
