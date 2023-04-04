Temperatures in the teens and snow might be in store for Denver on Tuesday, but in less than a week, temperatures will likely soar to be above 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the Mile High City.
According to The Weather Channel, temperatures in Denver should warm to the 60s by Friday, the 70s by this weekend, and leap into the 80s on Monday, with Monday having a forecasted high of 81 degrees and Tuesday having a forecasted high of 83. After that, high temperatures in the 60s are expected through at least the middle of the month.
This projection is corroborated by the National Weather Service outlook, which calls for high-than-norm temperatures in all of Colorado through about April 17. After that, temperatures should return to what's typical for this time of the year. During the first half of April, it's also likely that precipitation will be below the norm.
Meanwhile, many of Colorado's mountain towns will experience highs in the 50s and 60s in upcoming days. With new snow potentially dwindling, this could result in the start of the seasonal snowpack decline.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.