Samuel Baker, an 8-year-old boy from Colorado Springs, just became the youngest person to ever climb Yosemite National Park’s enormous granite wall, El Capitan.
El Capitan is one of the most famous climbing locations in the world, and is located in Yosemite Valley, California. At 3,000 feet from base to summit, the formation is roughly two and a half times bigger than the Empire State Building, or more than triple the size of the Eiffel Tower, according to Yosemite.com.
Samuel, whose middle name is literally Adventure, and his father Joe Baker announced their expedition up El Capitan on social media in September.
"Sam has had it in his mind to climb this wall for the last two years. And we are finally here. Together they will spend at least four days and three nights living on the wall…the entire time hanging either from their fingers or their anchors. Just imagine walking for a mile of sidewalk on your fingers, but strait up. But then they also have to drag up everything that they need to live, including hundreds of pounds of just water. This will be a historic achievement for the father and son team," a post on the family's Instagram said.
The duo began their trek bright and early on October 25. Find images of their journey to the top below:
Successfully completing the climb up El Capitan marks the 8-year-old's 13th rock climbing mission including all five of the 1,000-foot Flatirons in Boulder, Colorado.
"As the mountain peaks have gotten higher, and the inclines have gotten steeper, Sam’s interest and abilities have grown by well-secured leaps and bounds. His little-boy body pushes and pulls ever higher, reaching summits well beyond his years, where Joe finds he is always eager for more," the family's website says.
To keep up with Samuel's next adventure visit his website, or follow him on Instagram.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
Going to be hard to top that!
I'm waffling between pure admiration and sheer horror.
Well I guess someone is watching out for this very young man and I can see why he has Adventure for his middle name ,should have done same thing for my youngest daughter, who was always off going on her adventure too!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.