Only in the Centennial State! Here are a few tweets you can probably relate to if you've ever been to Colorado.
The mountains just don't care
Don't get stuck on the mountain. This delivery truck driver learned a hard lesson after taking the scenic route.
Ophir Pass is CLOSED due to a delivery truck that is stuck and completely blocking traffic. Tow services in route. Unknown length of closure, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/o5uCDjuRHe— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 18, 2021
Giant rockslides from the mountains
Remember that one time a "large boulder the size of a small boulder" rolled onto Highway 145 in San Miguel County and left the internet stumped.
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
And this wasn't the first time this happened either....
A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder pic.twitter.com/9WJ1nKB67Q— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 5, 2021
Truckers, check your brake
When descending Interstate 70, don't forget to shift into a lower gear to avoid overheating.
Today I got posted on i70things after witnessing this 😢 CHECK UR BRAKESSSS!!! pic.twitter.com/xpdkcX21Np— grace (@amazing__grace_) April 28, 2021
Getting stuck in the snow
I-70 Tip: If your car gets stuck in the snow, then you may need a few "extra" hands pushing it out.
Snow problems extend to hi country @Matt_Kroschel reports this video from I70 at tunnel. Spin outs, crashes making a mess of things pic.twitter.com/B7LVP9f9j0— Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) January 28, 2019
Wildlife jams
"Ram jams" are a real thing in Colorado. Mountain bike or car, you just have to wait it out.
#heynext - most Colorado thing I saw today. Bikers & hikers have to wait for the bighorn sheep traffic jam to subside on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/JFlvpqSAWP— Captk87 (@Captk87) October 28, 2018
Pick it up and pack it out
This happens way too often. Remember to pack out your dog's poop bags – don't leave them behind on the trail for someone else to pick up.
@nexton9news unfortunately this was the most Colorado thing I saw today. I picked up 2 bags of poop @boulderosmp ... I don't have a dog. pic.twitter.com/QOEYX8UO8p— Chris (@HaVthB) April 25, 2017
Traveling by horse
Only in Colorado (and maybe Texas) can you spot someone saddling up and riding a horse to the bar.
@nexton9news @KyleClark @purposebrewing When you ride your horse to the brewery in Fort Collins...the most Colorado thing I’ve seen all day. #heynext #purposebrewing #Colorado pic.twitter.com/KdjHhsQbUY— jennifer clary (@jennclary) September 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.