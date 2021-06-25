Photo Courtesy of the San Miguel Sheriff's Office. Trucker gets stuck on Ophir Pass.

Photo Courtesy of the San Miguel Sheriff's Office. Trucker gets stuck taking the scenic route on Ophir Pass. 

Only in the Centennial State! Here are a few tweets you can probably relate to if you've ever been to Colorado.

The mountains just don't care

Don't get stuck on the mountain. This delivery truck driver learned a hard lesson after taking the scenic route.

Giant rockslides from the mountains

Remember that one time a "large boulder the size of a small boulder" rolled onto Highway 145 in San Miguel County and left the internet stumped.

And this wasn't the first time this happened either....

Truckers, check your brake

When descending Interstate 70, don't forget to shift into a lower gear to avoid overheating.

Getting stuck in the snow

I-70 Tip: If your car gets stuck in the snow, then you may need a few "extra" hands pushing it out.

Wildlife jams

"Ram jams" are a real thing in Colorado. Mountain bike or car, you just have to wait it out. 

Pick it up and pack it out

This happens way too often. Remember to pack out your dog's poop bags – don't leave them behind on the trail for someone else to pick up. 

Traveling by horse

Only in Colorado (and maybe Texas) can you spot someone saddling up and riding a horse to the bar.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.