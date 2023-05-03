Those who have spent time hiking during the spring in Colorado are likely familiar with a concern called 'postholing.'
An annoying and dangerous happening that involves feet and legs sinking deep into soft snow, postholing can be physically taxing, can lead to injuries, and can turn a fun day into a brutal slog. After all, walking across the top of a flat surface is much easier and more predictable than stepping into soft snow and hidden hazards.
One of the biggest risks of postholing can be slipping into uneven terrain that's hidden below the snow, sometimes leading to twisted ankles or broken bones.
If you want to avoid postholing this spring, here are few tips:
1. Hike early to avoid warmer temperatures. As a sunny day progresses, snow softens up. This can mean a solid route in the morning can turn into a postholing situation later in the day. Prevent this by heading out for (and getting back from) your hike earlier in the day.
2. Avoid deep snow. Pick routes that are regularly trafficked and work to avoid drifts and deeper pockets of snow.
3. Shade can be your friend. By avoiding snow that's getting blasted by the sun, it's easier to stay on firmer snow that's potentially provides more support. Obviously, that's not always possible when following a set route, but if a shaded path is available, consider it. NOTE: Sometimes sunny routes can actually be ideal, as snow will tend to completely melt off faster in these areas. Research route conditions beforehand.
4. Avoid fresh snow. Following tracks that have been established by other hikers can be one way to avoid postholing through fresh snow. That being said, don't be surprised when tracks that seem to be set in the snow sink even further.
5. Bring snowshoes along. Snowshoes can help distribute weight more evenly across the snow. This is likely to decrease the distance that feet sink below the surface.
6. Research your route. Knowing how much snow exists on a route prior to leaving the trailhead can be important for avoiding areas where the powder is deep and postholing is likely. This prior research can also be important when it comes to knowing whether or not a route is shaded and how steep the route is – something that can be a factor when it comes to increasing the likelihood of injuries during falls.
7. Use poles and gaiters. In addition to snowshoes, gaiters can be used to help keep snow out of your shoes while poles can be used for added balance and support.
8. Have a plan for postholing. Take note of potentially problematic snowy areas on a trail and know what you'll do if you encounter them during softer snow conditions. Know when turning back is the right call and bring along an emergency GPS device to call for help if needed. Exhausting postholing and footwear getting stuck beneath the snowpack can be a common factors in springtime mountain rescues. Do your best to follow best practices to avoid a dangerous situation.
Is there a Colorado trail where the postholing can get particularly bad? Let us know in the comments.
