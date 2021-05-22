Firefighters rescued eight people in less than 24 hours from a river in Colorado due to fast moving water and debris, making a crossing under a railroad bridge impassable.
The Whitewater Park in Fort Collins, along the Poudre River, is closed to all recreational use Saturday. High waters, fast flows, and debris are creating dangerous conditions for kayakers, floaters, and tubers in the river between the Legacy Park and the Lee Martinez Park near North College Avenue.
⚠️WARNING: River Hazard in Town PFA has rescued 8 people in less than 24 hours from a debris pile/strainer at the railroad crossing near College. DO NOT FLOAT BETWEEN Legacy & Lee Martinez Parks & the Whitewater Park. The route is impassable & the park is closed.#PoudreRiver pic.twitter.com/PNvq7BjqLg— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 22, 2021
Poudre Fire Authority warn river users to avoid floating the river through town as the risk of being stuck or pulled under remains high and that the section of the Poudre River is impassable under the railroad crossing. No reports of injuries were made.
⚠️RIVER SAFETY ALERT⚠️Attention tubers & kayakers - the Poudre River Whitewater Park is CLOSED. The river is currently running fast and high. There are many unseen obstructions and hazards, and the railroad trestle on College just above the park is completely unpassable. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DIFJnjKdYY— City of Fort Collins (@fortcollinsgov) May 22, 2021
The Cache la Poudre River flows north and east through Roosevelt National Forest in Colorado, then down the Front Range slopes and through the city of Fort Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.