White Water Kayaking, Colorado (Photo) Credit RiverNorthPhotography (iStock)

A kayaker enjoying the white waters of the Poudre River outside of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Photo Credit: RiverNorthPhotography (iStock).

Firefighters rescued eight people in less than 24 hours from a river in Colorado due to fast moving water and debris, making a crossing under a railroad bridge impassable. 

The Whitewater Park in Fort Collins, along the Poudre River, is closed to all recreational use Saturday. High waters, fast flows, and debris are creating dangerous conditions for kayakers, floaters, and tubers in the river between the Legacy Park and the Lee Martinez Park near North College Avenue.

Poudre River Whitewater Park is closed Saturday due to dangerous conditions

Poudre Fire Authority warn river users to avoid floating the river through town as the risk of being stuck or pulled under remains high and that the section of the Poudre River is impassable under the railroad crossing. No reports of injuries were made.

The Cache la Poudre River flows north and east through Roosevelt National Forest in Colorado, then down the Front Range slopes and through the city of Fort Collins.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

