As news of Gabby Petito's disappearance took over headlines last August, authorities in Utah were hard at work trying to solve another case related to the outdoor recreation community – a double-murder at a Moab-area campsite.
Newlyweds Kylen Schulte, Vail-born and 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were last heard from on August 13, with their bodies found near their campsite in Utah's La Sal Mountains with fatal gunshot wounds. Days before the couple had been reported missing, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, who would later claim responsibility for Petito's death, were stopped by police in the same area, though it would soon be determined that Laundrie was not involved in the deaths of the campers.
When the bodies of Schulte and Turner were found, suspicion turned to a 'creeper' they had encountered at an initial campsite. The creeper was so concerning that the couple mentioned the encounter to friends and family and relocated their campsite to another area.
After the couple wasn't heard from for several days, a friend went looking for their campsite and found the crime scene. Authorities arrived at the scene and an official investigation in to the deaths of the women was started.
In months since, few details have been released about headway being made in the case.
In January, there was an announcement about multiple persons of interest in the case, though they were reportedly soon cleared of involvement.
In February, news broke about a man that had been pulled over hours before the bodies of the women were found that was acting suspiciously, enough so that the veteran officer that pulled him over didn't want to leave the man's vehicle to write a ticket. When later questioned, the man confirmed that he had seen Schulte at a market days prior and that he had seen the couple together at Turner's place of work. He also stated he was not responsible for their deaths and after refusing to let authorities search his vehicle, he was not arrested.
In March, a private investigator discovered that audio recording had been captured near their campsite with gunshots heard in the background on August 14. While the investigator claimed the recording took place at about 11:35 AM, around the same time that a wedding rehearsal took place half-mile away, police could only confirm the date of the recording. Police were also unable to confirm if the gunshots were related to the homicide. It is unclear when authorities discovered this audio.
And so, the search for answers continues.
Anyone with information about the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner is asked to contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah at (435) 259-4321. A substantial reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
