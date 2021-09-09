The canyon road leading up to a popular hiking destination in Colorado Springs is about to be closed for the next eight months
A section of North Cheyenne Cañon Road will be closed to all traffic, including vehicles, mountain bikers, and hikers, beginning on Monday, September 20th. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the road closure will start at the main entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park and extend into the parking lot at Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center and to Helen Hunt Falls.
The 8-month closure, which is expected to last through May 21st, 2022, will allow construction crews to replace three aging bridges.
Park trails will remain open, although visitors can expect to see plenty of heavy machinery. Vehicle access to Helen Hunt Falls will still be permitted, but from Gold Camp Road only.
North Cheyenne Cañon Park is a regional park tucked into a 1000-foot-deep ravine in Colorado Springs. Over the years, it's become one of the most popular places for outdoor recreation in the city.
For more details, please visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/NCCBridgeReplacement.
Editor's Note: Please respect all road closures. Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
