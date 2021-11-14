It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Kick off your holiday season by going to see one of these amazing light displays in Colorado.
Christmas in Color
Christmas in Color is a drive-through holiday light experience with millions of lights synced with holiday tunes. This year, Christmas in Color will have two Colorado locations and take place from November 29 to January 2.
Tickets are on on sale now.
Locations: Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado and Water World Colorado in Federal Heights, Colorado
Admission: $35-$60 per vehicle
Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade
This Christmas Eve, the annual Torchlight Parade is coming back to Telluride Ski resort.
This year around 100 of the resort's employees will take to the slopes with torches, from Coonskin and Telluride trails to the middle of downtown Telluride.
Location: Telluride, Colorado
Admission: Free
Blossoms of Light
The Blossom's of Light event will feature more that half of a million LED lights and a new 200-foot-long, 17-foot-tall tunnel of synchronized lights.
Tickets are on sale now and the displays will be open from November 19 until January 8.
Location: Denver Botanic Gardens
Admission: $16-$21
Colorado Springs Festival of Lights
The 38 Annual Festival of Lights Parade is coming back to downtown Colorado Springs. The parade features community floats, and local bands, and thousand of lights.
Location: Downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado
Admission: Free
Denver Zoo Lights
This the Denver Zoo's "Zoo Lights" event will feature two million LED lights on the 80-acre grounds. While guests walk through the zoo, they will also be able to view some of the zoo's animals. The event will take place from November 22 until January 2.
Tickets go on sale November 15.
Location: Denver, Colorado
Admission: $15-$25
A Hudson Christmas
After two years, the "A Hudson Christmas" holiday lights display is coming back to Colorado.
"A grove of dancing Christmas trees, a multi-colored forest inhabited by giant snowmen, the holiday light tunnel, and glowing reindeer will light up Hudson Gardens into an extravaganza of holiday cheer," the event website reads.
The display will be open from November 26 to December 31.
Tickets are on sale now.
Location: Littleton, Colorado
Admission: $15-$20
Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is a walkable holiday light experience where visitors are invited to view intricate displays and sculptures.
This year from November 13 to January 2, displays will include holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures, a 23-foot tall Christmas tree, and nightly light shows.
Location: Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colorado
Admission: Free
Catch the Glow Parade
The Town of Estes Park's Catch a Glow Parade is coming back on November 26. The parade will include lighted local floats, musical acts, and an early chance to see Santa and Mrs. Clause,
Location: Town of Estes Park, Colorado
Admission: Free
