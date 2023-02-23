In case you missed it, an absolutely massive winter storm is hitting the West Coast, capable of dropping enough snow that totals may hit triple-digits in inches.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles-area Mount Baldy could get seven to eight feet of snow as a historic winter storm hits southern California. Other sources are even bolder, predicting more than 100 inches may fall.
A National Weather Service blizzard warning not only predicts massive snow totals in the mountains around the Los Angeles metro, it also predicts strong winds – up to 80 miles per hour.
Big Bear Mountain Resort is another slopesport spot expected to get plenty of fresh powder.
While big snow isn't expected to accumulate in the city of LA, elevations of 2,000 to 4,000 feet in this part of the state are expected to get six to 12 inches, with two to five feet of snow expected above 4,000 feet. Some isolated areas may see eight feet or more.
Blizzard warnings and other winter storm-related alerts in the area last through Saturday afternoon. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, Sunday should be snow-free on Mount Baldy, with a few more inches expected next week.
With the big snow on the way, Mount Baldy closed on Wednesday and Thursday to do their "best to brace for it in order to be ready for some powtastic days." It's possible this much snow snow could cause this closure to extend through the weekend.
Either way, it's looking like a lot of fresh powder is about to land in Southern California. Powderchasers with a travel budget – that's where you should point your ski tips once the dust settles.
