A new ski trail system that will be maintained throughout the winter was recently authorized by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District.
The Uncompahgre Nordic Trail system is an approximately 8.42-mile groomed nordic ski trail system on the Uncompahgre Plateau, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. Its' located around 36 miles from Montrose, near the intersection of Dave Wood Road and Divide Road.
"A small parking area will be plowed along Divide Road and will accommodate approximately 20 vehicles for recreationalists. The Uncompahgre Nordic Association will groom and maintain the trail systems throughout the winter months as snowpack allows," the release said.
According to officials, 17 permanent trail signposts have been installed, including one at the main entrance off of Divide Road.
“The Uncompahgre Nordic Association has been working this past year to get to the point where we are able to manage cross-country ski trails on the National Forest for the public to enjoy,” said Gary Shellhorn, President of the Uncompahgre Nordic Association in the release.
The association will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and moonlight ski event to break in the new trails on January 6 at 1 PM at the main entrance. More information can be found here.
