A moose with two calves attacked and seriously injured a 79-year-old woman on Friday in Colorado.
The attack occurred on Friday, August 13th, around 9:00 p.m. in a rural area outside a home located south of Glenwood Springs. The woman that was attacked was dog sitting at the time and had spotted a cow (adult female) moose and two calves wandering in the yard earlier in that day.
Later that evening, the woman stepped outside to take the dog out on a leash. She did not see the moose and believed the yard was safe at the time. This is when the attack occurred.
Officials say another resident of the home saw the moose stomping on the 79-year-old woman.
Details about what caused the moose to stop attacking were not included in the press release on the incident.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital and then transported by helicopter to another hospital that same night due to the extent of her injuries.
“The incident occurred in an area of quality moose habitat and it is known that the moose frequent this area year-round,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman. This incident was no fault of her own. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”
Wildlife officers searched the area for the offending moose for three days, but had difficulty tracking it down due to multiple sets of cows and calves in the area. The search has since been discontinued unless new information arises.
Wildlife officials in Colorado say several moose attacks have occurred this summer. Read about those attacks here.
One encounter fifteen years ago turned deadly when a bull moose attacked a man as he was walking to church in Grand Lake.
To learn more about living with moose, please visit cpw.state.co.us/watching-moose.
Editor's Note: Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous. In the early summer months, cows are very protective over their young. If you see a moose in your area, please do not approach it! Give them plenty of space. Remember to keep dogs leashed. If a moose feels threatened, it may attack.
