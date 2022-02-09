According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, another skier has died at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort – the third death at the Nederland-area resort this year.
On February 8, at about 2:26 PM, authorities were called to the mountain on the report of a female that was not conscious or breathing following a collision with a tree.
Members from ski patrol, the Nederland Fire Department, LifeLine Air Ambulance, and American Medical Response responded to the scene, in addition to the Sheriff's Office.
Life saving efforts were made on the 77-year-old female involved in the crash, but they were ultimately unsuccessful. She was declared deceased at the scene.
There is no suspicion of foul play at this time, though the investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing. The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and will release the identity of the deceased.
In addition to the three deaths at Eldora, other resort slopesport deaths this season include one person at Aspen Highlands, one person at Copper Mountain, and one person at Breckenridge. Another person was also killed in backcountry terrain in the area of Cameron Pass during a Christmas Eve avalanche.
