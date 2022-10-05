According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street.
A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene.
At approximately 1 AM, officers arrived, arresting Kirill A. Kiefel, 28, on charges of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and a felony parole violation for robbery.
According to a report from KDVR, the suspect told law enforcement that he had been told to move the $750,000 truck, which is reportedly not true. The suspect allegedly drove the truck roughly 1/3 of a mile before he was pulled out of the driver's seat.
No injuries were reported and the firetruck returned to service after the incident.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
