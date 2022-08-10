Last Saturday, Colorado's Routt County Search and Rescue team was called into the field to assist with a case where a 75-year-old male that had gone missing after being heard from the prior night. The man had intended to tackle a day hike just south of the Wyoming border and was reportedly just "one hour from his truck" on the Encampment River Loop at last report.
Five members of Colorado's Jackson County Search and Rescue, along with two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and eight members of the Routt County Search and Rescue team, scoured the area, searching more than 110 miles of rugged and remote trails with aerial assistance from Classic Air Medical.
Just before nightfall, the missing man was located, tired and hungry, but otherwise uninjured. He was found roughly 13 miles from where his vehicle was located, with his vehicle being located at Hog Park Reservoir in Wyoming.
Given that a typical hiking pace is about 30 minutes per mile, the man's location at 13 miles from his vehicle was much farther than had initially been reported.
Experienced hikers will be quick to point out a couple mistakes this man may have made.
Given that he was initially reported to be missing about an hour from his vehicle, it is likely that he either grossly underestimated how far he had traveled or that he kept moving after his initial location was reported.
When it comes to hiking, it's important to monitor time and pace to familiarize yourself with your own hiking speed. This can allow you to better estimate how far you've traveled if the need arises. It's also important to stay put once lost, as it's easier for crews to locate a subject that's not potentially moving farther away from them or into an area that's already been searched and cleared.
One simple solution that could help prevent a scenario like this would be to utilize some sort of GPS tracking that allows the user to retrace a route. This can be done a number of ways, including through the use of a system like the Garmin inReach or a smartphone-based application like AllTrails. It's also important to keep in mind that technology can always fail, making it important to keep track of landmarks and trail routes, as well.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
