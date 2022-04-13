According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, approximately 75 percent of the 410-acre Oxbow State Wildlife Area was destroyed by a wildfire yesterday, including a pole barn. The Fort Lyons State Wildlife Area was also severely damaged, with both now closed to the public indefinitely due to fire and burned tree hazards.
While the nearby John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area hasn't been damaged at last report, it is also closed as a precaution. This is in reference to the state wildlife area, not the state park – a detail that Colorado Parks and Wildlife was clear to highlight.
Oxbow State Wildlife Area is near Bent's Old Fort, which is a popular historic attraction of eastern Colorado. At last report, this attraction, found west of Las Animas, wasn't damaged.
The Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area that was also damaged is close to John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area and John Martin Reservoir State Park, east of Las Animas.
Find a map from Colorado Parks and Wildlife showing how these areas are designated below:
The state wildlife areas were damaged by two separate wildfires, each burning at over 2,000 acres in eastern Colorado.
Oxbow State Wildlife Area preserves riverbottom cottonwood forest, as well as grassland. It's home to a riparian corridor. Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area is best known for bird watching.
State Wildlife Areas require visitors to have a valid fishing or hunting license or a state wildlife area pass for access.
