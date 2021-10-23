A 74-year-old hiker sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a 30-foot fall on the Bear Canyon Trail in Boulder on Saturday.
The hiker says she fell off the trail and slid down an embankment for 30 feet at around 12:30 PM.
A City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger first responded and found the hiker 'hang onto a tree,' according to a press release from the Boulder County Sheriff's office.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group crews secured the hiker with a rope to stop her from sliding any further.
From there, she was placed in a litter and carried her back to the trail, where they were met by an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance team.
The hiker was then transported to a nearby hospital.
Accidents like this one can happen to anyone, so it is important for hikers to be aware of safety precautions before adventuring out on a trail.
It's also important to always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.