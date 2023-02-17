A 72-year-old cross country skier was rescued on Wednesday morning after spending the night lost in the Colorado wilderness during in a blizzard, according to a news release from the Conejos County Sheriff's Office.
The skier, identified as Carey M. Bare of Chromo, Colorado, activated an SOS signal on his GPS device at 8:20 PM on Tuesday. He was reportedly skiing in the backcountry near the Trujillo Meadows Area of LaManga Pass (around five miles west of Colorado Highway 17) when blizzard conditions hit.
Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther and Undersheriff Blake Crowther responded to the area of the signal and were able to find Bare's vacant truck at the Trujillo Meadows Reservoir Turn Off.
"Due to the blizzard conditions and poor visibility the decision was made to leave the area and return early the following morning," the release said.
The sheriff and the undersheriff returned on Thursday morning with officers from the U.S. Forest Service. The team conducted a search using snowmobiles and a snowcat from the Conejos County Search and Rescue team. The skier was located that morning at the coordinates that his SOS signal had provided.
"Bare was found by Officers in a yurt, but reported he had been outside in the elements all night. He was wet, cold, and on the verge of hypothermia when he was found. Mr. Bare was brought out in the snowcat to an awaiting ambulance that transported him to the Conejos County Hospital," the release said.
No further information regarding the skier's condition has been made available.
Whenever you enter the backcountry it is vital to check for local weather alerts, especially because search and rescue crews may not be able to safely enter the field in an emergency if conditions are too dangerous.
In situations like this one, having devices to call for help such as a Garmin InReach or SPOT device can be lifesaving.
