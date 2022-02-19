Following a weekend of unseasonably warm temperatures and elevated fire risk across the Eastern Plains, the potential for an "impactful" snowstorm returns to the state on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
OpenSnow.com is calling for up to 72 hours of snowfall beginning midday on Monday through midday on Thursday. The slow moving storm could drop around three feet of snow in the central and southern mountains, according to the website.
"We are closely monitoring the potential for returning winter conditions to southern Colorado next week. While some uncertainty remains, impactful mountain snows and much colder weather will be possible across southern Colorado," the National Weather Service said in a tweet on Saturday.
We are closely monitoring the potential for returning winter conditions to southern Colorado next week. While some uncertainty remains, impactful mountain snows and much colder weather will be possible across southern Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/aKeEGn79Mm— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 18, 2022
One forecast by KDVR's Pinpoint Weather Team predicts that Wolf Creek Ski Area is likely to be hit the hardest, with 3 feet of snow possible.
Colorado is currently at 91 percent of its median to-date snowpack, with the Gunnison, Upper Colorado Headwaters, and South Platte regions nearing or at 100 percent.
