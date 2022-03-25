Pickleball

Photo Credit: Paul ODoherty. File Photo. (iStock)

 Paul ODoherty

The 71-year-old man, accused of drawing pickleball boundary lines onto a public basketball court, has been released from jail after being arrested for criminal mischief. 

Arlsan Guney allegedly used a permeant marker on the court, which resulted in the finish being stripped from the floor during cleaning. The damage is estimated to cost up to $10,000. 

He reportedly turned himself in on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Later the same day, Guney was released on a personal recognizance bond. 

According a report from KDVR, Guney will appear in court later this year. If convicted, he could face 1-3 years in prison. 

Additionally, he has been officially banned from from all Denver Recreation Centers indefinitely. 

Guney, who has been referred to as the "Mayor of Pickleball" has received support online with some calling the charges against him "distasteful." 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Sojourner
Sojourner

Let "peaceful demonstrators" do over a million dollars worth of damage to protest George Floyd's death and no charges. Draw a line on a basketball court with a magic marker -- face a jail sentence of 2 years. Sounds like justice in hard left land. Sad that Denver has gotten so schizoid.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.