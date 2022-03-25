The 71-year-old man, accused of drawing pickleball boundary lines onto a public basketball court, has been released from jail after being arrested for criminal mischief.
Arlsan Guney allegedly used a permeant marker on the court, which resulted in the finish being stripped from the floor during cleaning. The damage is estimated to cost up to $10,000.
He reportedly turned himself in on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Later the same day, Guney was released on a personal recognizance bond.
According a report from KDVR, Guney will appear in court later this year. If convicted, he could face 1-3 years in prison.
Additionally, he has been officially banned from from all Denver Recreation Centers indefinitely.
Guney, who has been referred to as the "Mayor of Pickleball" has received support online with some calling the charges against him "distasteful."
Let "peaceful demonstrators" do over a million dollars worth of damage to protest George Floyd's death and no charges. Draw a line on a basketball court with a magic marker -- face a jail sentence of 2 years. Sounds like justice in hard left land. Sad that Denver has gotten so schizoid.
