According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 70 missing children were recovered during a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) effort called 'Operation Lost Souls,' which lasted from the end of April through mid-May. Some of those children were recovered in Colorado.
The missing children ranged in age 10 to 17, with many being runaways and some being victims of sex trafficking and abuse. While most of the children were recovered from the West Texas area, some were recovered elsewhere in the Lone Star state, as well as in Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Officials were not specific about where in Colorado the children were found, nor exactly how many were found in the state.
The investigation into the many cases associated with this operation continues.
Read the full press release on this operation here.
