If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
1. Colorado is getting more crowded
From rush hour traffic to crowded trailheads, there's been a noticeable uptick in the number of people out and about in Colorado in recent years. In fact, 92 percent of Coloradans polled on the topic say they visibly noticed this population boom, with many residents feeling as if this growth has made the state worse. There's no doubt about it, Colorado is getting more crowded and that's a trend that's unlikely to change much in years to come.
2. Colorado is getting more expensive
Not only is the cost of living in Colorado reported to be 4 percent higher than the national average, the cost of living in the Centennial State has continued an upward trend in recent years. Take home prices, for example. In January 2018, the median sales price of a home in Colorado was $391,500. In August 2022, that same metric was reported to be $568,000.
3. Crime is on the rise
According to data from the Common Sense Institute, certain crimes are on the rise in Colorado, including car thefts, arson, robbery, and vandalism. In terms of car thefts, four Colorado cities are among the top 10 spots for car thefts nationwide. The same report attributes Colorado's 'criminal-friendly' public policy to the rise, blaming punishment reductions and decriminalization of certain crimes.
4. The roads need some attention
There's no shortage of construction taking place on roads around Colorado and for good reason. Harsh weather coupled with rapid population growth continues to put the state's roads through the wringer. A recent analysis found that 18 percent of the state's roads are in poor condition, making the Centennial State roads the 16th worst in the nation.
5. Wild risks loom everywhere
Whether it's an aggressive moose on the trail, a hailstorm, or a devastating wildfire, there are plenty of hazards that are relatively unique to Colorado when compared with other parts in the country. Colorado is a wild place that's full of adventure and part of the territory means living with additional risk. Just make sure your trunk is packed with winter survival gear before any ski trip, keep your distance from wildlife, and get below treeline before those afternoon thunderstorms hit.
6. It's incredibly dry here
Sure, the lack of humidity is nice when it comes to not sweating through your shirt within minutes, but the extreme dryness also comes with cause for complaint. Not only does this dryness contribute to wildfire risk and drought, it will also have your skin cracked and your lips chapped.
7. Driving in Colorado is dangerous
Almost 700 people died on Colorado's roads last year, but most locals probably don't find that too surprising. Between high speed limits, winding routes, cliffside drop-offs, and a melting pot of drivers combining different driving styles found around the country, driving in Colorado can feel a bit overwhelming at times. On top of that, the Centennial State is also one of the worst places for road rage in the country. It's not just the quality of roads that can make getting around Colorado a pain, it's the people on them, too. And don't forget – never assume traffic will stop immediately on red.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
Colorado is a terrible place. Too much sun. Too many difficult trails (uphill both directions).
Everyone you see is stronger, fitter, and more handsomer than you.
It's best you stay home.
You verb tenses are wrong: Colorado is more crowded, is more expensive, has more crime, and has deteriorated roads. Colorado is not becoming these ways, they have arrived. And what about air pollution?
Born In Fl, stationed in NC, SC & GA during Army, lived and worked in Fl & NC again, TN, CA (twice) and now Colorado. Visited many other states. Colorado with any faults is still the best!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.