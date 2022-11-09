Yesterday, Coloradans voted on Proposition 122, also known as the Natural Medicine Act, which dealt with the topic of legalizing the use of psychedelic mushrooms. While the verdict is still out on whether or not the ballot item has officially passed, early signs seem to indicate that it will.
Here are seven things you should know about the initiative:
1. Colorado not first: If the measure passes, Colorado will become the second state in the country to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. The state of Oregon approved a similar measure in 2020.
2. Goal of improving mental health: As stated in the text of the initiative, the change is designed to help Coloradans treat a number of problematic mental health issues, with the key reason for legalization being to allow the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic measure. The FDA has previously stated that psilocybin is a "breakthrough therapy" to treat major depressive disorder.
3. Delay in implementation: No changes would take place until 2024. At that point, the term 'natural medicine' will be restricted to psilocybin and psilocyn until 2026. After that, other substances may be added to the natural medicine category, which may include dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, and mescaline.
4. Personal use: In 2024, the ballot initiative will allow those 21 and older to grow, possess, and share psychedelic substances, but not sell them.
5. Healing centers: The initiative allows the creation of state-regulated "healing centers," where participants can experience the effects of psychedelics under supervision of a licensed "facilitator."
6. Prior convictions sealed: The ballot initiative allows those who have been convicted of offenses involving the substances, that have also completed their sentences, to file a petition to have their criminal records sealed.
7. The power of local municipalities: According to the text of the initiative, localities, such as counties, municipalities, and cities, may regulate the operation of healing centers, but can not ban them entirely. Localities also may not adopt ordinances or regulations that are in conflict with the ballot measure, but may enact laws imposing lesser criminal or civil penalties than provided by article 170 (the article related to the initiative).
See the full text here.
