Although Denver is Colorado's largest metropolitan city, it is also home to more than 60 trails.
From urban hikes with downtown views to lakeside trails in natural spaces, here's a round-up of the best trails in the Denver-area, as reviewed by AllTrails.com members.
1. Green Mountain via Green Mountain and Hayden Trail Loop
The Green Mountain and Hayden Trail Loop is 4.6 miles long and rated as moderate by AllTrails. Located in Green Mountain Park, the trail is typically used for hiking, running, and mountain biking year round. The area is fairly hilly, offering access to beautiful natural surroundings, as well as views of downtown Denver.
"Great hike. Incline on the way in and decline whole way out. LOTS of sun, but if you stay hydrated it’s great! Definitely would suggest to a friend," reviewer Niki Espinosa said.
Location: Parking lot, Lakewood, CO 80228
Learn more about this trail here.
2. Washington Park Loop
Washington Park Loop is a popular 2.3-mile paved trail located in Washington Park. The trail is considered 'easy,' with gentle to moderate grades, located in an urban area. Historic buildings, lakes, wildflowers, and the occasional wild rabbit can be seen on this trail.
"Nice leisurely 2-mile loop of a beautiful city park - you forget you’re in a big city," Stan Malachowski said, giving the trail a five-star rating.
Location: South Denver, Denver, CO 80209
Learn more about this trail here.
3. Cherry Creek Trail
The Cherry Creek Trail in Fishback Landing Park is around 25.4 miles long and is considered an easy creekside hike (Note: Distance can make this trail more difficult. If you're looking for an 'easy' experience, pick a portion of the trail that's along the lines of mileage you're comfortable with). The path crosses through the heart of Denver and to Cherry Creek Reservoir.
"Great scenery with lots of beautiful murals and artwork along the way. Started from JFK park and it was mostly downhill so on the way back it was a lot of uphill," Kg Sanders-Salvatore said in her review.
Location: Jefferson Park, Denver, CO 80211
Learn more about this trail here.
4. Belmar Park
The trail at Belmar Park is an easy 3-mile loop with scenic views of the park's lake. Belmar Park is 132 acres of grassland and trees, making it a great place to spot wildlife.
"Trail was great. Short, simple loop and easy-to-locate trailhead. Not anything exciting or overly complex, but it had good scenery and it was very quiet. Definitely recommend for a simple walk," Wyatt Oliver reviewed.
Location: Belmar Park, Lakewood, CO 80226
Learn more about this trail here.
5. Highline Canal Trail: Eisenhower Park to East Orchard Road
The Highline Canal Trail runs from Eisenhower Park to East Orchard Road for 7.7 miles. The trail is rated moderate and is used for walking, running, and road biking. The trail is mostly paved or has packed gravel, making it wheelchair accessible (all-terrain tires or motorized equipment may be needed over the unpaved areas).
"Great trail for a bike ride. Hard packed gravel that winds in back of million-dollar homes. Lots of open space to go off the trail on single tracks around the lakes," AllTrails pro Matt Kruse said.
Location: Douglas County, Colorado 80125
Learn more about this trail here.
6. Sloan's Lake Loop
Sloan's Lake Loop perimeters the lake and is a flat 2.6-mile trail that can be navigated by those using mobility equipment, like wheelchairs. There are also wheelchair accessible bathrooms on the trail.
"A neighborhood favorite. Busy, but that’s just part of it. Amazing dog watching! Good length for a daily walk," Dani Beutell said in a review.
Location: Sloan's Lake, Denver, CO 80212
Learn more about this trail here.
7. Rooney Trail
Rooney Trail Loop is 3.4 miles and a great place for wildflower viewing in the spring and summer. The trail is considered easy for all skill levels and is used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and mountain biking, according to AllTrails.
"Very pretty hike- nice views and wild flowers. Went around noon on a cloudy day and it wasn’t too hot despite the lack of shade. Great to walk with the dog. There were other hikers, trail runners, and bikers on the trail but it wasn’t crowded," All Trails user Savanah Anthony said.
Location: Parking lot, W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80228
Learn more about this trail here.
