Colorado's state fire agency has released a list of fire safety tips to help keep Coloradans safe as extreme cold moves into the state. With windchills expected to hit -50 degrees in some areas, extreme caution will be needed.
Here are seven tips related to safe warming, fire monitoring, and more.
1. Make sure smoke alarms are working. Extreme cold can result in loss of power and breaking furnaces. As a result, people may turn to alternative methods of heating, which can result in an increased risk of fire.
2. Never use candles for emergency lighting. This open flame can create a serious fire hazard.
3. Use flashlights for emergency lighting and stock up on batteries.
4. If flooding occurs, typically due to a bursting pipe, have a qualified electrician inspect appliances and wiring.
5. Portable generators can be used effectively during power outages, but should be used properly and with caution. Only use generators outside and away from windows. It is recommended that you keep the generator as far as possible from the home.
6. Make sure carbon monoxide alarms are working. Carbon monoxide poisoning is at its highest during the cold weather season when people use gas furnaces and heaters.
7. The following items are unsafe to use indoors for heat and cooking due to carbon monoxide risk: Propane grills, propane heaters, charcoal grills, similar devices. It is also unsafe to start any sort of fire in the home for heat.
Find additional cold weather safety tips here.
(1) comment
Best bet for emergency lighting in the home are the LED lanterns.
