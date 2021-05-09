Seven people died in a shooting at a Colorado home early Sunday during a birthday party, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.
A birthday party was being held inside a residence at Canterbury Mobile Home Park in Colorado Springs when a man, reportedly the boyfriend of one of the female victims, entered the home and began firing shots before shooting himself, police said in a news release.
Reports of the shooting were made at 12:18 a.m. at the home in the 2800 block of Preakness Way on the city's east end. Arriving officers located six deceased adults and one man with serious injuries, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died of injuries, police said. No children were injured and were placed in the care of relatives, according to police.
The shooter drove to the trailer home, walked inside, and began shooting at the crowd of friends, family, and children who gathered for the birthday party "before taking his own life," the police department said in the news release.
“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in the news release.
"As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken."
Investigators are still working to determine a motive.
"This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support,” Niski said.
The identities of those killed and the shooter will be released at a later date, police said.
To our community-Here is the latest information on this morning's homicides, to include what we know so far, a message from Chief Niski, & more. We are still early in this investigation. As more info becomes available, we will release as appropriate.https://t.co/TiGWnX3dUc— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 9, 2021
The following is a statement from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released by Colorado Springs Police Department:
“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning. We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today. We ask the public’s patience with the investigation and we seek the sensitivity of our media partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation to provide answers to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”
Anyone with information about this incident or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
