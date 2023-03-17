As the summer concert season nears, the list of shows set to take place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre continues to grow. Here's a look at 66 new shows that have been added to the event schedule since OutThere Colorado last covered this topic in January. Newly added shows are highlighted with bold text.
- Friday, March 31 - Dabin, Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz & MYRNE
- Saturday, April 1 - Dom Dolla
- Sunday, April 2 – Dom Dolla
- Thursday, April 6 - Mersiv, Daily Bread, Sippy, Astrolizard
- Friday, April 7 - Tchami, Disco Lines, Noizu Capozzi
- Saturday, April 8 - Boogie T, Manic Focus, The Widdler, Boogie T.Rio, Integrate, Austeria
- Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunrise Service
- Wednesday April 12 - Yeat
- Thursday, April 13 – Subtronics Night 1 – Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL!, Leotrix ARTIX! b2b, SweetTooth
- Friday, April 14 – Subtronics Night 2 – Netsky, Imanu, VEIL, AHEE
- Saturday, April 15 - Ben Böhmer and Bob Moses, with Layla Benitez, CRi, Andy Immerman
- Sunday, April 16 – Daybreaker 10 Year Together Tour
- Tuesday, April 18 - Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul
- Wednesday, April 19 – The Marley Brothers
- Thursday, April 20 - The Marley Brothers
- Friday, April 21 - Sofi Tukker, Gioli & Assia, Blu DeTiger, Bob's Dance Shop
- Saturday, April 22 - Wiz Khalifa, Joey Badass, Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods, Little Stranger
- Sunday, April 23 - Svdden Death with Apashe, YVM3, YAKZ b2b Prosecute, HVDES, VanFleet
- Tuesday, April 25 - Goth Babe with Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore
- Wednesday, April 26 - Peekaboo, Rusko, Minnesota, NotLo, Mport
- Thursday, April 27 - Gorgon City, DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova, Yulia Niko
- Friday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Sunday, April 30 - Trevor Hall
- Tuesday, May 2 - Hippo Campus
- Wednesday, May 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
- Thursday, May 4 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
- Friday, May 5 - Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon
- Saturday, May 6 - Ganja White Night, Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O.
- Sunday, May 7 - Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer, Abstrakt Sonace
- Tuesday, May 9 – Shane Smith & The Saints; Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Midnight River Choir
- Wednesday, May 10 – Seriesfest Presents a Night of Comedy with Headline Chelsea Handler
- Thursday, May 11 - Billy Strings
- Friday, May 12 - Billy Strings
- Saturday, May 13 - Gary Clark Jr., Allen Stone
- Sunday, May 14 – John Summit
- Monday, May 15 - Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
- Tuesday, May 16 – Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
- Saturday, May 20 – Global Dub Festival
- Sunday, May 21 – Opiuo, Beats Antique, Supertask, DMVU (Downtempo Set), Groovsauce
- Tuesday, May 23 - All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Games We Play
- Wednesday, May 24 - Nate Bargatze
- Thursday, May 25 - Two Friends
- Friday, May 26 – Chromeo & Hot Chip; Coco & Breezy, Cimafunk
- Saturday, May 27 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
- Sunday, May 28 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
- Wednesday, May 31 – Lord Huron
- Thursday, June 1 - Lord Huron
- Friday, June 2 – Michael Franti & Spearhead – Yoga (Big Love Tour) (Two shows: 4:15 PM, 7:00 PM)
- Saturday, June 3 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Sunday, June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
- Monday, June 5 - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
- Tuesday, June 6 – Quinn XCII – The People's Tour, with A R I Z O N A,...
- Wednesday, June 7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Thursday, June 8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (two shows, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM)
- Friday, June 9, Brit Floyd
- Saturday, June 10 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Grace Potter
- Sunday, June 11 – Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Bahamas
- Tuesday, June 13 – Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, Del Amitri
- Wednesday, June 14 – Whiskey Myers, Whitey Morgan, Ray Wylie, Hubbard
- Thursday, June 15 – Whiskey Myers, The Record Company, Brent Cobb
- Friday, June 16 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
- Saturday, June 17 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
- Sunday, June 18 – Stick Figure, Pepper, The Elovaters
- Tuesday, June 20 – Oliver Tree – The World's Tiniest Tap Dancer, Live at Red Rocks
- Wednesday, June 21 – Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
- Thursday, June 22 – Shakey Graves, Neal Francis
- Friday, June 23 – Widespread Panic
- Saturday, June 24 – Widespread Panic
- Sunday, June 25 – Widespread Panic
- Monday, June 26 - Zach Bryan
- Tuesday, June 27 - Zach Bryan
- Thursday, June 29 - The Head and The Heart
- Friday, June 30 – Dirty Heads, Lettuce, Tropidelic
- Sunday, July 2 - Zeds Dead
- Monday, July 3 - Zeds Dead
- Tuesday, July 4 – Blues Traveler, Railroad Earth, North Mississippi Allstars
- Wednesday July 5 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
- Thursday, July 6 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
- Friday, July 7 – The Avett Brothers, Iris DeMent
- Saturday, July 8 – The Avett Brothers, Wilder Woods
- Sunday, July 9 – The Avett Brothers, Jaime Wyatt
- Tuesday, July 11 – Falling in Reserve, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, Catch Your Breather
- Thursday, July 13 - Trampled by Turtles
- Monday, July 17 – Tori Amos
- Tuesday, July 18 – Killer Queen
- Wednesday, July 19 – CAAMP
- Thursday, July 20 – CAAMP
- Sunday, July 23 – Portugal. The Man with the Colorado Symphony, Thee Sacred Souls
- Tuesday, July 25 – Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, special guest Middle Kids
- Wednesday, July 26 – Noah Kahan, Briston Maroney
- Thursday, July 27 – Big Wild, NEIL FRANCES, Rubblebucket
- Friday, July 28 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vincent Neil Emerson
- Saturday, July 29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vincent Neil Emerson
- Sunday, July 30 - Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony and guest Amythyst Kiah
- Monday, July 31 - Big Thief, Lucinda Williams
- Tuesday, August 1 – K-Love, Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst
- Wednesday, August 2 – K-Love, MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson, Jon Reddick
- Sunday, August 6 – Joe Bonamassa
- Monday, August 7 – Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/ Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
- Thursday, August 10 - Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band
- Friday, Aug. 11 - Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Randall King
- Saturday, August 12 – Slightly Stoopid, SOJA, IYA TERRA, DENM
- Sunday, August 13 – Slightly Stoopid, The Movement, Andy Frasco & The UN, The Elovaters
- Tuesday, August 15 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey with Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe
- Wednesday, August 16 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey with Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe
- Thursday, August 17 – Mt. Joy
- Friday, August 18 - Mt. Joy
- Saturday, August 19 – Reggae on the Rocks 2023
- Sunday, August 20 – Santa Fe Klan – Todo Y Nada Tour, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo
- Thursday, August 24 – "1964" The Tribute
- Friday, August 25 – My Morning Jacket
- Saturday, August 26 – My Morning Jacket
- Sunday, August 27 – Vance Joy, Dan Sultan
- Monday, August 28 – Duran Duran, Bastille and Nile Rodgers, & CHIC
- Tuesday, August 29 – Duran Duran, Bastille and Nile Rodgers, & CHIC
- Wednesday, August 30 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance, TALK
- Thursday, August 31 – Rezz
- Friday, September 1 – Rezz, Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY, ISQA
- Monday, September 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov
- Friday, September 8 – Brandi Carlile
- Saturday, September 9 – Brandi Carlile
- Sunday, September 10 – Sylvan Esso
- Monday, September 11 – Steve Miller Band
- Thursday, September 14 – The Revivalists, Band of Horses, The Heavy Heavy
- Friday, September 15 – Greensky Bluegrass with The Teskey Brothers
- Saturday, September 16 – Greensky Bluegrass with Sierra Ferrell
- Monday, Sept. 18 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
- Friday, September 22 – Get the Led Out
- Saturday, September 23 – Louis The Child, Franc Moody, Aluna, Spuke
- Monday, September 25 – Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional
- Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton
- Thursday, Sept. 28 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham
- Thursday, October 5 – GOOSE
- Friday, October 6 – GOOSE
- Sunday, October 8 – Carl Cox Hybrid Live
- Friday, October 13 – Alison Wonderland, DJ Hanzel, Crooked Colours, Jon Casey b2b Pauline Herr
- Tuesday, October 17 – Hozier with Madison Cunningham
- Sunday, October 22 – Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Sunday, November 5 – ANJUNADEEP Open Air
- Sunday, November 12 – Of The Trees, Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, The Librarian
