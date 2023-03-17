Red Rocks Amphitheater Photo Credit: brucemaloneatx (iStock).

As the summer concert season nears, the list of shows set to take place at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre continues to grow. Here's a look at 66 new shows that have been added to the event schedule since OutThere Colorado last covered this topic in January. Newly added shows are highlighted with bold text.

  1. Friday, March 31 - Dabin, Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz & MYRNE
  2. Saturday, April 1 - Dom Dolla
  3. Sunday, April 2 – Dom Dolla
  4. Thursday, April 6 - Mersiv, Daily Bread, Sippy, Astrolizard
  5. Friday, April 7 - Tchami, Disco Lines, Noizu Capozzi
  6. Saturday, April 8 - Boogie T, Manic Focus, The Widdler, Boogie T.Rio, Integrate, Austeria
  7. Sunday, April 9 – Easter Sunrise Service
  8. Wednesday April 12 - Yeat
  9. Thursday, April 13 – Subtronics Night 1 – Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL!, Leotrix ARTIX! b2b, SweetTooth
  10. Friday, April 14 – Subtronics Night 2 – Netsky, Imanu, VEIL, AHEE
  11. Saturday, April 15 - Ben Böhmer and Bob Moses, with Layla Benitez, CRi, Andy Immerman
  12. Sunday, April 16 – Daybreaker 10 Year Together Tour
  13. Tuesday, April 18 - Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul
  14. Wednesday, April 19 – The Marley Brothers
  15. Thursday, April 20 - The Marley Brothers
  16. Friday, April 21 - Sofi Tukker, Gioli & Assia, Blu DeTiger, Bob's Dance Shop
  17. Saturday, April 22 - Wiz Khalifa, Joey Badass, Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods, Little Stranger
  18. Sunday, April 23 - Svdden Death with Apashe, YVM3, YAKZ b2b Prosecute, HVDES, VanFleet
  19. Tuesday, April 25 - Goth Babe with Cautious Clay, Yoke Lore
  20. Wednesday, April 26 - Peekaboo, Rusko, Minnesota, NotLo, Mport
  21. Thursday, April 27 - Gorgon City, DJ Seinfeld, Franky Wah, Korolova, Yulia Niko
  22. Friday, April 28 - Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  23. Sunday, April 30 - Trevor Hall
  24. Tuesday, May 2 - Hippo Campus
  25. Wednesday, May 3 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
  26. Thursday, May 4 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Angel Olsen
  27. Friday, May 5 - Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Nicolle Galyon
  28. Saturday, May 6 - Ganja White Night, Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, LYNY, R.O.
  29. Sunday, May 7 - Ganja White Night, Gentlemens Club, IT HZ, Bricksquash, Cool Customer, Abstrakt Sonace
  30. Tuesday, May 9 – Shane Smith & The Saints; Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Midnight River Choir
  31. Wednesday, May 10 – Seriesfest Presents a Night of Comedy with Headline Chelsea Handler
  32. Thursday, May 11 - Billy Strings
  33. Friday, May 12 - Billy Strings
  34. Saturday, May 13 - Gary Clark Jr., Allen Stone
  35. Sunday, May 14 – John Summit
  36. Monday, May 15 - Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
  37. Tuesday, May 16 – Dermot Kennedy (The Sonder Tour)
  38. Saturday, May 20 – Global Dub Festival
  39. Sunday, May 21 – Opiuo, Beats Antique, Supertask, DMVU (Downtempo Set), Groovsauce
  40. Tuesday, May 23 - All Time Low, Mayday Parade, Games We Play
  41. Wednesday, May 24 - Nate Bargatze
  42. Thursday, May 25 - Two Friends
  43. Friday, May 26 – Chromeo & Hot Chip; Coco & Breezy, Cimafunk
  44. Saturday, May 27 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
  45. Sunday, May 28 - Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Greylan James, and Kassi Ashton
  46. Wednesday, May 31 – Lord Huron
  47. Thursday, June 1 - Lord Huron
  48. Friday, June 2 – Michael Franti & Spearhead – Yoga (Big Love Tour) (Two shows: 4:15 PM, 7:00 PM)
  49. Saturday, June 3 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  50. Sunday, June 4 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
  51. Monday, June 5 - Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
  52. Tuesday, June 6 – Quinn XCII – The People's Tour, with A R I Z O N A,...
  53. Wednesday, June 7 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  54. Thursday, June 8 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (two shows, 1:30 PM & 8:00 PM)
  55. Friday, June 9, Brit Floyd
  56. Saturday, June 10 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Grace Potter
  57. Sunday, June 11 – Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Bahamas
  58. Tuesday, June 13 – Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic, Del Amitri
  59. Wednesday, June 14 – Whiskey Myers, Whitey Morgan, Ray Wylie, Hubbard
  60. Thursday, June 15 – Whiskey Myers, The Record Company, Brent Cobb
  61. Friday, June 16 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
  62. Saturday, June 17 - Umphrey's McGee, moe.
  63. Sunday, June 18 – Stick Figure, Pepper, The Elovaters
  64. Tuesday, June 20 – Oliver Tree – The World's Tiniest Tap Dancer, Live at Red Rocks
  65. Wednesday, June 21 – Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
  66. Thursday, June 22 – Shakey Graves, Neal Francis
  67. Friday, June 23 – Widespread Panic
  68. Saturday, June 24 – Widespread Panic
  69. Sunday, June 25 – Widespread Panic
  70. Monday, June 26 - Zach Bryan
  71. Tuesday, June 27 - Zach Bryan
  72. Thursday, June 29 - The Head and The Heart
  73. Friday, June 30 – Dirty Heads, Lettuce, Tropidelic
  74. Sunday, July 2 - Zeds Dead
  75. Monday, July 3 - Zeds Dead
  76. Tuesday, July 4 – Blues Traveler, Railroad Earth, North Mississippi Allstars
  77. Wednesday July 5 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
  78. Thursday, July 6 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Brook & The Bluff
  79. Friday, July 7 – The Avett Brothers, Iris DeMent
  80. Saturday, July 8 – The Avett Brothers, Wilder Woods
  81. Sunday, July 9 – The Avett Brothers, Jaime Wyatt
  82. Tuesday, July 11 – Falling in Reserve, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, Catch Your Breather
  83. Thursday, July 13 - Trampled by Turtles
  84. Monday, July 17 – Tori Amos
  85. Tuesday, July 18 – Killer Queen
  86. Wednesday, July 19 – CAAMP
  87. Thursday, July 20 – CAAMP
  88. Sunday, July 23 – Portugal. The Man with the Colorado Symphony, Thee Sacred Souls
  89. Tuesday, July 25 – Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra, special guest Middle Kids
  90. Wednesday, July 26 – Noah Kahan, Briston Maroney
  91. Thursday, July 27 – Big Wild, NEIL FRANCES, Rubblebucket
  92. Friday, July 28 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vincent Neil Emerson
  93. Saturday, July 29 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vincent Neil Emerson
  94. Sunday, July 30 - Dispatch with the Colorado Symphony and guest Amythyst Kiah
  95. Monday, July 31 - Big Thief, Lucinda Williams
  96. Tuesday, August 1 – K-Love, Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, CAIN, Anne Wilson, Blessing Offor, Hope Darst
  97. Wednesday, August 2 – K-Love, MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Unspoken, Ryan Stevenson, Jon Reddick
  98. Sunday, August 6 – Joe Bonamassa
  99. Monday, August 7 – Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/ Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
  100. Thursday, August 10 - Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band
  101. Friday, Aug. 11 - Jon Pardi, Larry Fleet, Randall King
  102. Saturday, August 12 – Slightly Stoopid, SOJA, IYA TERRA, DENM
  103. Sunday, August 13 – Slightly Stoopid, The Movement, Andy Frasco & The UN, The Elovaters
  104. Tuesday, August 15 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey with Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe
  105. Wednesday, August 16 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey with Japanese Breakfast, Sir Chloe
  106. Thursday, August 17 – Mt. Joy
  107. Friday, August 18 - Mt. Joy
  108. Saturday, August 19 – Reggae on the Rocks 2023
  109. Sunday, August 20 – Santa Fe Klan – Todo Y Nada Tour, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo
  110. Thursday, August 24 – "1964" The Tribute
  111. Friday, August 25 – My Morning Jacket
  112. Saturday, August 26 – My Morning Jacket
  113. Sunday, August 27 – Vance Joy, Dan Sultan
  114. Monday, August 28 – Duran Duran, Bastille and Nile Rodgers, & CHIC
  115. Tuesday, August 29 – Duran Duran, Bastille and Nile Rodgers, & CHIC
  116. Wednesday, August 30 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance, TALK
  117. Thursday, August 31 – Rezz
  118. Friday, September 1 – Rezz, Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY, ISQA
  119. Monday, September 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov
  120. Friday, September 8 – Brandi Carlile
  121. Saturday, September 9 – Brandi Carlile
  122. Sunday, September 10 – Sylvan Esso
  123. Monday, September 11 – Steve Miller Band
  124. Thursday, September 14 – The Revivalists, Band of Horses, The Heavy Heavy
  125. Friday, September 15 – Greensky Bluegrass with The Teskey Brothers
  126. Saturday, September 16 – Greensky Bluegrass with Sierra Ferrell
  127. Monday, Sept. 18 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
  128. Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C.
  129. Friday, September 22 – Get the Led Out
  130. Saturday, September 23 – Louis The Child, Franc Moody, Aluna, Spuke
  131. Monday, September 25 – Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional
  132. Wednesday, Sept. 27 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Abby Hamilton
  133. Thursday, Sept. 28 - Tyler Childers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham
  134. Thursday, October 5 – GOOSE
  135. Friday, October 6 – GOOSE
  136. Sunday, October 8 – Carl Cox Hybrid Live
  137. Friday, October 13 – Alison Wonderland, DJ Hanzel, Crooked Colours, Jon Casey b2b Pauline Herr
  138. Tuesday, October 17 – Hozier with Madison Cunningham
  139. Sunday, October 22 – Black Tiger Sex Machine
  140. Sunday, November 5 – ANJUNADEEP Open Air
  141. Sunday, November 12 – Of The Trees, Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, The Librarian

