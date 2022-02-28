Sixty-six bears were euthanized in Colorado last year and 51 more were relocated, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) 2021 bear activity report.
Wildlife officers typically make the decision to euthanize predators to protect humans from potential attacks or property damage if the animal displays a pattern of behavior.
Last year, the department received 3,701 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears.
"Bears trying to access trash is the leading cause of conflict. Other constant sources of conflict include birdfeeders, livestock, bears accessing open garages and other human originated items that are left unsecured. These could all easily be reduced if the public takes some simple steps around their homes and properties to prevent bears from accessing them," a press release from CPW said.
The CPW report also provided a map of bear activity throughout the state last year. This map can be seen below.
Though these numbers may sound high, CPW data shows a considerable drop in bear reports statewide compared to 2020.
Find data from previous years below:
2020: 158 euthanized, 118 relocated
2019: 101 euthanized, 44 relocated
2018: 79 euthanized, 24 relocated
2017: 190 euthanized, 109 relocated
2016: 66 euthanized, 16 relocated
2015: 115 euthanized, 40 relocated
“One of the biggest things that determines what level of bear activity we are going to see as far as human-bear conflicts is whether we get good monsoonal summer moisture,” said Adrian Archuleta, Area Wildlife Manager for CPW out of Durango.
“That is really critical in order to make the berries and acorns pop. In years where we get good moisture and the food mast is readily available and abundant, we don’t tend to have as much interactions and conflict. In years where it is very dry or we have a freeze event, a late frost, it can be very detrimental," he said.
CPW estimates that there are around 17,000-20,000 bears in Colorado. Data suggests that the population is stable and growing, according to the release.
You can do your part to minimize bear-human conflict by keeping possible attractants secure and hazing bears when they get near your home.
"The public should haze bears using whatever methods they are comfortable with (noise, bear spray, water hose, etc.), as well as call CPW (typically via State Patrol Dispatch 303-239-4501) to report the incident so that we can respond appropriately," said Jason Duetsch, Area 2 Wildlife Manager in a 2021 CPW news release about bear encounters.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Bears will be coming out of their winter dens before long. They’ll be hungry, too. So, please, make sure you give them no reason to approach your home. No unsecured garbage, no birdfeeders, no peanuts for squirrels, no grills smelling of food, etc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.