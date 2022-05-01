Crews from the Pitkin's County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen were activated on Saturday afternoon, after receiving reports of an injured hiker at Hunter Creek Trail in Aspen.
The hiker, a 63-year-old man, was hiking with his 14-year-old son when he slipped and fell into an embankment, according to officials. He sustained significant injuries from the fall, was unable to walk, and was in extreme pain when emergency services were called.
Crews were able to locate the hikers at around 5:40 PM, slightly off of the marked trail, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The injured man was evaluated on the scene, and transported to the trailhead by litter. He was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
Hunter Creek Trail is considered a moderate hike, with rocky paths and exposed roots in some areas.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware and safe while in the backcountry, knowing your route, and bringing proper equipment for the conditions. Never voluntarily leave the trail, be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you are expected to return, and always stay within your ability," the release said.
