A 600-foot ADA compliant boardwalk trail has officially opened to the public near Fairplay, Colorado, according to the U.S. Forest Service Pike and San Isabel National Forests (PSICC) branch in a tweet on Friday.
The Beaver Creek Boardwalk will offer visitors who need wheelchairs, or may have other disabilities that make traditional trails difficult to navigate, safe access to the South Park Ranger District along Beaver Creek.
"A big shout-out to volunteer Paul Liscom, who created the design and led construction efforts—we couldn’t have done it without you!" PSICC said in the tweet.
The boardwalk is the first ADA accessible trail in Park County and also provides access to bike trails.
The 600-ft ADA-compliant Beaver Creek Boardwalk on the South Park Ranger District is open thanks to hard work by our employees, partners & volunteers! A big shout-out to volunteer Paul Liscom, who created the design/led construction efforts—we couldn’t have done it without you! pic.twitter.com/Qku8jIsVg1— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) October 29, 2021
For a list of other wheelchair friendly trails in Colorado, visit AllTrails.com, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.