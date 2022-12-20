"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years.
According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region, capable of causing frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes. Meanwhile, the windchill will bring temperatures to -28° in Denver (-36° at DIA), -30° in Colorado Springs, -41° in Red Feather Lakes, and -31° in Breckenridge – the frigid temperatures aren't limited to these four towns either, it will be shockingly cold pretty much everywhere in Colorado.
As the cold front moves in on Wednesday evening, temperatures could drop at a rate of 30° degrees per hour. About two to five inches of snow is expected across the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with about three to 12 inches expected in the mountains. Given that wind will be blowing, this could severely limit visibility and make travel extremely difficult.
Avoid travel if possible during extreme conditions, as getting stranded could be deadly. If travel is necessary, make sure your vehicle is packed with life-saving essentials.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Polis activated 100 members of the National Guard to help deal with emergency situations that may arise from Wednesday to Friday as the cold snap rolls through.
Given the cold temperatures, taking care of pets will be crucial, as will preparing your house for the weather.
Do not take this forecast lightly. Temperatures will be deadly.
