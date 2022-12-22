Snow highway Photo Credit: BanksPhotos (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: BanksPhotos (iStock).

 BanksPhotos

According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:

Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere.

Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to -60° through Friday morning.

I-25 Urban Corridor: Wind chills of -25° to -40° through Friday morning

Foothills: Wind chills of -15° to -35° degrees through Friday evening

Mountains: Wind chills of -25° to -45° through Friday evening

Mountain Valleys: Wind chills of -15° to -30° through Friday evening

Western Colorado: Wind chills of 0° to -25° through Friday morning

Following along with winter weather alerts and advisories in your specific area on the National Weather Service website here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

We dodged all this here in Durango, where its 40oF at 4pm Thursday. :)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.