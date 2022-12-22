According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:
Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere.
Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to -60° through Friday morning.
I-25 Urban Corridor: Wind chills of -25° to -40° through Friday morning
Foothills: Wind chills of -15° to -35° degrees through Friday evening
Mountains: Wind chills of -25° to -45° through Friday evening
Mountain Valleys: Wind chills of -15° to -30° through Friday evening
Western Colorado: Wind chills of 0° to -25° through Friday morning
Following along with winter weather alerts and advisories in your specific area on the National Weather Service website here.
We dodged all this here in Durango, where its 40oF at 4pm Thursday. :)
