A person has died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The death was reported on Sunday night, with the facility stating that the death occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop ride.
UPDATE: Multiple news sources have since reported that the individual that died was age six.
An investigation into what happened is underway, with the park set to close for two days following the death.
The Haunted Mine Drop opened in July of 2017 and won an award for being the 'best new theme park attraction' of the year in the USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The thrill ride plunges 110 feet into the mountain during a big drop.
Additional details about what specifically occurred have not been released.
