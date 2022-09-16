A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders found the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries.
"AMR transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment. Once at the hospital, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team responded to the scene to take over the investigation," the release said.
The girl's name will not be released, police said.
According to CSPD, this crash represents the 37th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. By this time last year, there were 36 fatal crashes.
Condolences go out to those affected by this tragic death.
