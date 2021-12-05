There is a wildlife burning in the Miners Candle area near Idaho Springs, Colorado, resulting in a number of evacuations.
Here's what you need to know:
1. The Miners Candle fire was reported at around 9:30 AM Sunday morning and has since grown to around 20 acres wide as of 2:15 PM. Multiple agencies are working to fight the fire, and help with evacuation efforts.
2. At least two structures have been destroyed, officials say. The fire reportedly began in an occupied structure and quickly spread to a vacant structure before high winds pushed the fire onto natural land. No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the blaze.
"Fire is on path where there aren’t a lot of homes, but responders need the wind to die down to get air assets in," the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
3. Mandatory evacuations orders are in effect for those in the areas of Miners Candle, Trail Creek, and Sunny Side, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. Those evacuated are able wait at the Clear Creek District building at 320 Hwy 103. The Sheriff's office also announced that evacuated people can keep their animals at the Idaho Springs football field in the meantime.
4. Fire fighting efforts have been complicated by wind speeds. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) wind gust could get up to 50 MPH. Coupled with a Red Flag Warning, fire weather conditions in the area are dangerous. At 2:15 PM crews reported that the stronger winds have subsided, and the fire is burning 'less actively'.
5. According to the sheriff's office's most recent update, the fire is zero percent contained.
6. The Colorado State Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 238 exit because of smoke from the fire. There are not immediate updates on when the lanes will reopen.
