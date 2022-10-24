Over the weekend, a tragic kayaking accident at Lake Pueblo State Park resulted in the death of two people and put a toddler in the hospital.
Here's what you need to know:
1. At approximately 3:23 PM on Sunday afternoon, officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) received a call for help at Lake Pueblo State Park. They were told that three kayaks had capsized in the lake, and at least six people were in the water.
2. Upon arrival to the scene, CPW determined that the kayaks were each carrying an adult and a child.
3. According to CPW, wind gusts were between 35-45 MPH, when the incident happened, resulting in large, heavy waves on the water. The combination was enough to cause one the kayaks to get swamped and eventually capsize.
The other two boats tried to help, but both capsized as well.
4. CPW rangers were immediately able to locate four of the victims in the water, including a toddler that was in obvious distress.
"Ranger Kristopher plunged in, grabbed the child and began performing CPR until emergency medical crews arrived. The child was flown by UCHealth’s LifeLine helicopter to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment," according to CPW.
The other three individuals were safely removed from the lake.
5. The body of one of the deceased adults was located and removed from the water almost immediately, CPW said. Another one of the adults was missing.
After around an hour of searching the lake with an underwater drone, the individual's remains were found about 20 feet underwater.
Larry Foster, 26 and Catherine Dawes, 44, both of Colorado Springs, were identified by the Pueblo County Coroners Office as the victims of this tragic accident on Monday.
“This is another heartbreaking tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims,” Park Manager Joe Stadterman said.
“We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today.”
6. 2022 has already been named the deadliest year on Colorado waters, with an astounding 38 water-related fatalities recorded.
"If Sunday's deaths are confirmed to be drownings, they would make 36 recreation-related drownings. In 2020, Colorado had 34 total water-related deaths. There were 22 in 2021," CPW said.
