Summer snow blanketed the top of Colorado's highest peaks earlier this month and that's set to happen again between now and Friday. Another storm is brewing in Colorado and it's expected to hit the Elk Range region the hardest.
According to a forecast from Highpoint Weather, there's a chance that Castle Peak, Conundrum Peak, and the Maroon Bells, located in Colorado's central mountains near Aspen, could get 7.3 inches of snow through Friday. It's a slim chance this much will drop, but it could happen if the storm falls in the 90th percentile range of their forecast. A dusting to a few inches is much more likely, but hikers should be prepared either way.
See a more in-depth breakdown of forecasted snow amounts on Colorado's highest peaks below:
Mountain Forecast, another service that specializes in high-elevation forecasting, calls for a total of 5.6 inches of snow on the Maroon Bells between now and Friday and 4.4 inches on Castle Peak. They do not track Conundrum Peak.
It's normal for snow to start falling in Colorado's highest areas this time of the year, as temperatures start to drop from mid-summer highs. In general, most people won't have to worry about travel issues due to this snowfall, though it can have a big impact on those exploring Colorado's fourteeners.
Be aware that slick conditions may exist from snowfall the night before and bring traction if there's a chance it will be needed. This could increase the risk and time required to summit some peaks, especially those that are more technical. Extra layers and gloves can also be crucial, as gusty winds and frigid cold start to become more common as the transition to fall approaches.
