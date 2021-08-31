Haunting for a haunted house in Colorado? Eager for a scare? Here are six of the scariest haunted houses to visit around the state of Colorado. Brace yourself for an evening of thrills and chills!
1. Hellscream Haunted House and Escape Rooms (Colorado Springs)
Hellscream Haunted House and Escape Rooms will put your fears to the ultimate test. If you dare, journey into the haunted house at 3021 North Hancock Avenue in Colorado Springs, open from September 24th through November 6th, 2021. Wander through escape room riddled with clues, puzzles, math problems, and plenty of mayhem and adventure. Tickets prices vary. Get more details here.
2. The Frightmare Compound (Westminster)
Gear up for some gruesome fun at the Frightmare Compound with select dates from September 17th through November 6th. Muster up the courage and wander through these terrifying attractions including the Frightmare Compound, House of Horrors, Lights Out Haunted House, Monster Museum, and mini escape rooms. This event is set to take place at 10798 Yukon Street in Westminster. Dates and prices vary. Grab all the details here.
4. Aftermath Haunted House (Canon City)
Step into a world of terror at the Aftermath Haunted House. Discover the haunted attraction over four evenings this October at the Arkansas Riverwalk Dog Park, just eat of the Recreational District office located at 575 Ash Street in Cañon City. Gates will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Haunted dates include October 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $20. More details here.
5. Fright Acres (Parker)
Experience a whole new level of fear at one of Colorado’s largest outdoor haunted attractions – Fright Acres. Plan for a scary evening at this haunted attraction opening on October 1st with updated trails and themes. Flat Acres Farm is located at 11321 Dransfeldt Road in Parker. All nights will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and $45 for fast passes. Get all the details here.
6. Terror in the Corn (Erie)
Nothing screams spooky like a corn maze full of thrills. Make the creepy quest through Terror in the Corn from September 24th through October 31st at Anderson Farms located at 6728 County Road 3 1/4 in Erie. Guests can enjoy terror in the corn and a zombie paintball hunt with an all new platinum pass for $125. Quick passes are also available this year. Snag all the details here.
